Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $396.03.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $349.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.48 and its 200 day moving average is $371.84. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

