Analyzing Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.35 -$138.90 million $5.67 25.81 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet.

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zimmer Biomet and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 3 15 2 2.86 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $179.95, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

