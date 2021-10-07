Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Mattel has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

