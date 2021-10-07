Wedbush Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $21.00 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.