Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.79

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 104748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

