Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Steven Madden (SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/4/2021 – Steven Madden is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Steven Madden was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

9/17/2021 – Steven Madden had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SHOO stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Get Steven Madden Ltd alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.