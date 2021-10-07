Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.41

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.41 and last traded at C$24.34, with a volume of 29474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

