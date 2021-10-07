Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $465.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 468 ($6.11), with a volume of 1812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.50 ($6.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Conduit alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £776.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 874.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is -313.25%.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.