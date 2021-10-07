Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.39

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1457596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

