Short Interest in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Increases By 37.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Montauk Renewables stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
