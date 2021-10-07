Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Expands By 36.3%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 134,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 207.5% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

