mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.99 and traded as low as C$5.80. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 66,252 shares traded.

MDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.87 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.99.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

