Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. AerCap has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

