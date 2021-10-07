Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWEN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

