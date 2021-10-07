Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 84,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 768,730 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

