Northland Securities Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $45.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALX. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Calix has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

