Analyzing First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 27.05% 8.82% 1.25% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.19 $155.81 million $1.67 14.25 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus target price of $22.72, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

