Contrasting UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) & Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -349.05% -127.56% -86.93% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UroGen Pharma and Kazia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.64%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Kazia Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Kazia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $11.80 million 30.00 -$128.48 million ($5.90) -2.87 Kazia Therapeutics $710,000.00 194.98 -$8.37 million ($1.30) -8.22

Kazia Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma. Kazia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UroGen Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats UroGen Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. The firm’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Its approved product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer respectively. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.