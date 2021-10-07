Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRNT. Aegis started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 million, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 139,725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

