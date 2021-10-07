US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

ECOL opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $964.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in US Ecology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

