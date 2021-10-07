QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chipmaker anticipates witnessing healthy growth momentum, driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and higher demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches, and is on track to deliver $10 billion of annual revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify. However, high research and development costs are likely to strain its margins. Severe competition from major players, huge concentration risks and softness in demand from China might impair its growth potential. Global chip shortage in the semiconductor industry as a result of supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a major headwind.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $3,225,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

