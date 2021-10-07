ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -302.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.