Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

