Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.39 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $400.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

