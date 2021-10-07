Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Spectrum Brands have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term. Despite of the improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s lower-than-expected performance hurt investors’ sentiment. Elevated inflationary pressure, driven by transportation and commodity costs, acted as deterrents. This resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense owing to increased volumes, rise in advertising and marketing costs, and elevated incentive and distribution expense, also remain concerning. However, favorable volumes and productivity, as well as solid performance across all segments aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is also on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan.”

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

