PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $104.36 on Monday. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

