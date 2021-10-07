Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

