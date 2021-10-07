Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.80 and traded as high as C$6.84. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 3,401 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$88.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

