Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.24% from the company’s current price.

GBNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

