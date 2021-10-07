BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2459 per share. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

