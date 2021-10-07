Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

