Analyzing BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Vaccitech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Vaccitech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International 20.65% 31.75% 14.11% Vaccitech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Vaccitech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $156.47 million 2.38 $25.71 million $0.24 15.71 Vaccitech $4.82 million 107.54 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccitech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and Vaccitech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vaccitech 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 96.73%. Vaccitech has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Vaccitech.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Vaccitech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. The company's prophylactic programs include VTP-400 for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; and VTP-500 for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome. In addition, it is developing a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, which is approved for use in various territories and licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation. Vaccitech plc was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc on March 31, 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom.

