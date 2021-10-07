Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Monday. BrandShield Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.33. The company has a market cap of £20.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.