Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

