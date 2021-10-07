Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

ASYS stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

