American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $344.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,001,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.