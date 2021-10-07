Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.32 ($38.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of SZG opened at €26.84 ($31.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a one year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

