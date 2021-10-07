Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

