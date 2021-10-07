United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $48.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE UNFI opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,704. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

