The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of PG opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market cap of $342.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

