Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.
WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.
Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.
In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
