Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

