Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

ACA stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after acquiring an additional 434,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after acquiring an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

