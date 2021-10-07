Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.97

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as low as $15.00. Koss shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 194,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.71 and a beta of -2.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $325,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,835 in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 536,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Koss by 248.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Koss by 140.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

