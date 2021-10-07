CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $58.11.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.