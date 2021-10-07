CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.