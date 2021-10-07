Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB opened at $333.64 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.46. The stock has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

