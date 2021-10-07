Reviewing HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) & Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get HomeFed alerts:

This table compares HomeFed and Henderson Land Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HomeFed and Henderson Land Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Land Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Henderson Land Development shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeFed and Henderson Land Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Henderson Land Development $3.23 billion 5.97 $1.31 billion $0.40 9.95

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats HomeFed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeFed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeFed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.