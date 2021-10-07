View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Price Target Cut to $9.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. View has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of View by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of View by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of View by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

