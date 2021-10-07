JMP Securities Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.