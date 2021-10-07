Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

