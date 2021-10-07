Short Interest in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Increases By 19.0%

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.